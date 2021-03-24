William Thomas Burton

March 14, 1931 - March 5, 2021

Born in Coal Center, PA March 14, 1931. Preceded in death by his wife Doris K. (Johnson) Burton. Bill served with the U.S.A.F. during the Korean War. He worked for Goodyear until his retirement. He liked to hunt and fish but most loved flying. Bill served with the Civil Air Patrol for over 20 years ending as a Lt. Colonel.

Survivors include sons William Lee (Lynette) Burton - Lincoln, NE, John Wade Burton -St. Joseph, MO, daughter Amy Sue (Steve Nachlas) Burton - Houston, TX, eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, niece, nephews and friends. Cremated and inurned at Lincoln Memorial Park. At his request no services.