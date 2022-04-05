Menu
William "Bill" Clark
William "Bill" Clark

April 2, 2022

William "Bill" Clark, 88 of Johnson, died Sat., 4/2, Lincoln.

Survivors: wife Marilyn; daughters Diane (Dwaine) Sohnholz, Omaha, Carol (Mike) Morrow, Malcolm; son Brian (Rhonda) Clark, Johnson; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Dorothy Prazak of Lincoln; brother-in-law Lyle Dunker of Seward; other relatives and friends.

Visitation: funeral home, Wed 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family 6 to 8. Memorials in lieu of flowers. Hemmingsen Funeral of Auburn


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 5, 2022.
