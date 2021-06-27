William Bernard Crook

October 16, 1939 - June 13, 2021

William Bernard Crook, age 81, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. William was born October 16, 1939 to Bernard and Violet Crook.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Connie Crook; son, Tyler (Jenna) Crook; brother, James (Valerie) Crook; two grandchildren, Max and Riley Crook; many other relatives and friends.

Memorial Celebration of Life will be 10:00 am Monday, June 28, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Go to www.lincolnfh.com