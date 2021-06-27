Menu
William Bernard Crook
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

William Bernard Crook

October 16, 1939 - June 13, 2021

William Bernard Crook, age 81, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. William was born October 16, 1939 to Bernard and Violet Crook.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Connie Crook; son, Tyler (Jenna) Crook; brother, James (Valerie) Crook; two grandchildren, Max and Riley Crook; many other relatives and friends.

Memorial Celebration of Life will be 10:00 am Monday, June 28, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill & I went from Kindergarten thru High school together. We both loved art & I was always glad to see him at reunions. He will be missed.
Marilyn Fisher Roysden
Friend
June 27, 2021
We always enjoyed seeing Bill at our LNE High School reunions over the years. He was always there with his unique humor & beautiful smile! Our prayers for peace & comfort for his family. Mary Jo Kjeldsen
Mary Jo Kjeldsen
School
June 27, 2021
