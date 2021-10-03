William "Billy" E. Crumb

May 24, 1953 - September 17, 2021

William "Billy" E. Crumb started the race on May 24, 1953, in Lincoln, NE. He crossed the finish line on September 17, 2021. Billy is preceded in death by mother and father, Robert and Virginia (Gowdy), brother Jon, sister Barb. He is survived by his son Michael, brother Bob (Sue). Nieces and nephews.

Cremation. No visitation or service. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to the staff at Brookside Nursing Home for taking such great care of Billy and spoiling him.

Remember the laughter. Condolences can be left online at www.lincolnffc.com