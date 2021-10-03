Menu
William E. "Billy" Crumb
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE

William "Billy" E. Crumb

May 24, 1953 - September 17, 2021

William "Billy" E. Crumb started the race on May 24, 1953, in Lincoln, NE. He crossed the finish line on September 17, 2021. Billy is preceded in death by mother and father, Robert and Virginia (Gowdy), brother Jon, sister Barb. He is survived by his son Michael, brother Bob (Sue). Nieces and nephews.

Cremation. No visitation or service. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to the staff at Brookside Nursing Home for taking such great care of Billy and spoiling him.

Remember the laughter. Condolences can be left online at www.lincolnffc.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
When I worked with Bill at what was commonly referred to as "the pill factory" in east Lincoln he always had a smile. But as the above eulogy states -remember the laughter. That is what I will never forget about old "wild Bill" was the laughter.
Tony Marsh
Friend
December 18, 2021
We´ve known Billy for a long time. From North East high school to Ace hardware warehouse and beyond. Billy was always a fun loving guy and fun to be around. He will be missed by us and so many others.
Ron and Rebela Swenson
Friend
October 4, 2021
Hey Billy I remember watching you play ball at Ballard Field against my dads team! You were a great guy and a great ball player! I hope you are resting in peace and playing ball in heaven with the guys up in heaven! Thanks for always being a nice guy and for always remembering me! See you sometime again on the other side and keep playing ball in Heaven!!!
Lisa Olson
Friend
October 4, 2021
