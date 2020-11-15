William Darrell Hermann

September 18, 1924 - October 31, 2020

William Darrell Hermann was born on September 18, 1924 on a farm near Staplehurst, Nebraska, the sixth of eight children of William Hermann and Dora Graham Hermann. His father died suddenly from a heart attack in 1930. The family remained on the farm for six more years before moving to the larger town of Seward. In Seward Bill worked at the law office of Matzke & Beck where Stanley Matzke became an important positive influence in his life. In addition to sweeping out the offices, Bill learned basic typing and legal research. Mr. Matzke encouraged Bill in his schooling, and the family took him along on a memorable automobile trip one summer to the Eastern Seaboard and Canada, with Bill helping Mr. and Mrs. Matzke with their three young children during the journey.

Bill enlisted in the Army when he turned 18 in September of 1942, and completed a semester of college at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln before being called up for training in the Army Air Corps. In the winter of 1943 he was sent to St. Louis, Missouri for basic training at Jefferson Barracks and then as an aviation student at Washington University in St. Louis. There he met Janet Elizabeth "Betty" Sharp at a sorority social. They were married at Drew Field near Tampa, Florida in August, 1944 shortly before Bill was sent to England. He served as 1st lieutenant in the Eighth Air Force and after flying 26 missions, 14 as lead bombardier, was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. When he returned home a year later, he was welcomed by a four-month-old son, James Lawrence.

In 1945 Bill enrolled in Washington University to study business, working part time at a bank to support his new family. After obtaining his bachelor's degree in 1947 Bill joined Shell Oil Company in marketing. Bill and Betty had two more children, Kristina Leigh and William Darrell "Willy" Jr. The family lived in several towns in Missouri and Illinois over the next decade as Bill advanced in his career with Shell Oil.

While living in Cape Girardeau on the Mississippi River, their eldest son Larry contracted leukemia. He died in the summer of 1959 at the age of 14. The death of his oldest son prompted Bill to quit his job and return to college to study economics. After completing his coursework for a PhD at Washington University in the summer of 1964, Bill did a 30 month tour of duty with the U.S. Agency for International Development in Monrovia, Liberia.

In 1967 Bill completed his dissertation and was awarded a PhD in Economics. He subsequently taught at South Dakota State University at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota, then at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. In 1970 Bill and Betty moved to the San Francisco Bay area, where Bill worked as an economist at Bechtel Corporation, travelling to sites around the world.

Among other projects, he contributed the National Commission on Productivity under the Nixon administration. Bill was active in the American Economic Association, the Society for Economic Development, and the World Affairs Council of Northern California. In 1975 Bill accepted a position with Chevron Corporation, becoming Chief Economist in 1979. While there he was responsible for producing the annual World Energy Outlook, which entailed extensive travel each year gathering local energy intelligence. He also travelled widely to attend meetings and speak at conferences.

Bill retired from Chevron in 1992 and began teaching at Golden Gate University as a full professor and later as an adjunct professor. He enjoyed mentoring the variety of students at Golden Gate, which caters to people in the work force. He taught his last session in 2016 but continued to advise MBA students from all over the world.

Bill and Betty enjoyed their later years together attending plays, symphony concerts and ballet, traveling and socializing with family and their many friends.

Betty predeceased him in 2004. As well as his brother Vernon Hermann and sister Reona Woodcome, Bill will be remembered fondly by his son Willy (Sandy), daughter Kristina Stevens, grandchildren Chris (Miru), Bill (Judy), Jennifer Lam (Hung) and Cecilia Stevens, and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering is planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Milton Trade School (Started by Stanley Matzke). Mail checks to: SCC Educational Foundation 301 S. 68th Street Lincoln, NE 68510 Write "William Hermann Memorial" in the memo