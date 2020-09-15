William Durant Duff

January 22, 1935 - September 8, 2020

William Durant Duff was born on January 22, 1935 in Bristol CT to William and Harriett (Durant) Duff. He passed away peacefully at home in Lee's Summit MO on September 8, 2020 with his loving wife, Doris, by his side. Bill graduated from Bristol High School before serving for 8 years in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Nebraska, and served in Korea. He was employed at Peoples Natural Gas Company, and retired after several years of service as a district manager. He spent most of his life in Weeping Water, NE, where he and Doris helped establish the Weeping Water Rescue Squad, served on the museum board and were involved in many civic activities. Bill's grandchildren will always remember him as their beloved Papa. He was very creative and let them invent and play with things they probably shouldn't have! He loved tinkering in the garage and sharing his 'how to' knowledge with them, a legacy that they will carry on. Bill is survived by his wife, Doris; children Leslie Stratton, Allison Duff, Andrew and Tammy Duff; stepchildren Debra and Dale Parson, Cathy and David Koehler, Janet and Tom Braz; sisters Jeannette Duff Andross and Barbara Duff Lacoss, along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A family service will be held at the Southwood United Church of Christ in Raytown, MO on September 19th. Interment in Weeping Water, NE will take place at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Weeping Water Historical Society P.O. Box 43 Weeping Water NE, 68463. Live stream of service September 19, 2020 1 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0enH5Lo8aKU-uToEYRXSA