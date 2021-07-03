William "Bill" Goossen

June 1, 1929 - July 1, 2021

William "Bill" Goossen, 92 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on June 1, 1929 in Beatrice to Andrew and Helen (Penner) Goossen. Bill graduated from Beatrice High School in 1948. He worked from 1948 to 1951 with his cousin Louis supplying electricity to rural homes. In 1951, Bill purchased a small herd of dairy cows and began a lifelong farming career. On October 28, 1955, he married Mary Wiens and from 1995 until Mary's passing in 2004, Bill was a dedicated caregiver for Mary.

After retiring from farming, he thoroughly enjoyed volunteering in many different capacities. Bill was married to Marilyn Schmidt on August 2, 2008 until her passing in 2020. He was a member of the First Mennonite Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher, Holmesville School Board, Huntington's Support Group and a long time member on the hospital board of directors where he was implemental in the transition from the Mennonite Hospital to Beatrice Community Hospital. Bill enjoyed volunteering and being involved with Mennonite Disaster Service, traveling, his card group on Tuesday afternoons, family reunions and was well known for his chocolate chip cookies.

Bill is survived by his sons, Mike and wife Debbie of Beatrice, Robert and wife ChrisAnn of Harmony, Pennsylvania, Andy and wife Ann of Beatrice; grandchildren, Adam and wife Nicole, Nicholas, Leah Klooster and husband Joshua, Matthew; great grandchild, Pete Goossen; and sister-in-law, Rosella Wiens-Regier and husband Harold of Newton, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Mary; 2nd wife, Marilyn; granddaughter, Amber Schroeder; and siblings, Ted and wife Dorthy, Henry and wife Edna and Gertrude Wiebe and husband John.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, July 5, 2021 at the First Mennonite Church west of Beatrice with Pastor Roger Neufeld Smith officiating. Private family inurnment will be in the Mennonite Cemetery west of Beatrice. A register book will be available to sign Sunday, July 4, 2021 from 1 - 5 PM with family greeting friends from 3 - 5 PM at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the Mennonite Central Committee in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in charge of arrangements.