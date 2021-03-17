Menu
William Carl Greiner
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

William Carl Greiner

March 15, 2021

William Carl Greiner, 85 of Seward, NE born in 1936 and passed away March 15, 2021. Bill married Janice Isaacson and later married JoAnn Novak of Geneva, Ne. From the first union Tim Greiner was born in 1965. JoAnn and Bill later married and raised Troy and Brad. Bill enjoyed taking his Family on their annual Foot Printers Vacations on the west coast including Hawaii. Bill loved to fish, hunting, cutting firewood, horses, cars and arrowhead hunting on the Missouri Family Farm. Bill served in US AF for 4 years as Airman 2nd Class Drill Instructor training his 86 men for Korean Battle. Bill was with the Sheriff's Dept. for 31 years, February 1, 1959- March 7, 1990.

Survivors include sons Troy Greiner and Brad Greiner, Grandchildren Tim Greiner, Traci Schuver, Tara Golden, Austin Greiner, Nieces Barb Kreifels, Deb Hruby, 7 great grandchildren Cash, Sawyer, Wil, Kylee, Holt, Silas and Mavin. Preceded in death by parents Louis and Ruth Greiner and son Tim Greiner, brother-in-law Bill Jones.

Visitation Friday 9-8pm and Family present 6-8pm both at Funeral Home. Celebration of Bill's Life will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 9:00am at First Plymouth Congregation Church, 2000 D Street, Lincoln. Memorials to Children's Hospital, Omaha, NE Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
19
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
9:00a.m.
First-Plymouth Church
2000 D St, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
A good friend and neighbor. Tom spent hours talking to Bill over our fences. Condolences to the Greiner family and other family members. Tom & Linda Rohn
Tom & Linda Rohn
March 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Greiner family. I worked with Bill at LSO from 1973 to 1975. A very kind man, with a strong sense of duty and responsibility. His kindnesss will always be remembered.
Kathy Danek
March 20, 2021
My deepest sympathies. I always enjoyed talking with Bill from when I was a little kid to seeing him again as an adult. He will be missed.
Jason Latimer
March 19, 2021
Larry Eckles
March 18, 2021
The Justin Kreifels Family
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I will miss his random office visits. Rest in Peace kind man. Prayers to the family.
Marci Sullivan
March 17, 2021
