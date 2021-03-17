William Carl Greiner

March 15, 2021

William Carl Greiner, 85 of Seward, NE born in 1936 and passed away March 15, 2021. Bill married Janice Isaacson and later married JoAnn Novak of Geneva, Ne. From the first union Tim Greiner was born in 1965. JoAnn and Bill later married and raised Troy and Brad. Bill enjoyed taking his Family on their annual Foot Printers Vacations on the west coast including Hawaii. Bill loved to fish, hunting, cutting firewood, horses, cars and arrowhead hunting on the Missouri Family Farm. Bill served in US AF for 4 years as Airman 2nd Class Drill Instructor training his 86 men for Korean Battle. Bill was with the Sheriff's Dept. for 31 years, February 1, 1959- March 7, 1990.

Survivors include sons Troy Greiner and Brad Greiner, Grandchildren Tim Greiner, Traci Schuver, Tara Golden, Austin Greiner, Nieces Barb Kreifels, Deb Hruby, 7 great grandchildren Cash, Sawyer, Wil, Kylee, Holt, Silas and Mavin. Preceded in death by parents Louis and Ruth Greiner and son Tim Greiner, brother-in-law Bill Jones.

Visitation Friday 9-8pm and Family present 6-8pm both at Funeral Home. Celebration of Bill's Life will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 9:00am at First Plymouth Congregation Church, 2000 D Street, Lincoln. Memorials to Children's Hospital, Omaha, NE Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com