William "Bill" Frederick Hartmann
October 4, 1929 - March 22, 2021
William "Bill" Frederick Hartmann, age 91, of Seward, born October 4, 1929, passed away March 22, 2021.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 25, 2021, 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward, with family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Friday, March 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward with Pastor David Dobbertien officiating the service. Graveside and Interment: Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Garland, Nebraska. Memorials: Concordia University, Nebraska or Memorial Health Care Systems. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com