William Frederick "Bill" Hartmann
William "Bill" Frederick Hartmann

October 4, 1929 - March 22, 2021

William "Bill" Frederick Hartmann, age 91, of Seward, born October 4, 1929, passed away March 22, 2021.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 25, 2021, 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward, with family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Friday, March 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward with Pastor David Dobbertien officiating the service. Graveside and Interment: Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Garland, Nebraska. Memorials: Concordia University, Nebraska or Memorial Health Care Systems. Arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at zabkafuneralhome.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
919 North Columbia Avenue, Seward, NE
Mar
25
Service
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
919 North Columbia Avenue, Seward, NE
Mar
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
919 North Columbia Avenue, Seward, NE
Mar
26
Service
3:00p.m.
Concordia University Cattle Bank Conference Room in the Janzow Campus Center
800 N. Columbia Ave., Seward, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
UNICO Group
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your lose. We´ll be praying for you and your family.
Roger Schwisow
March 25, 2021
Sorry to learn of Bill's passing. Though not having seen Bill for some years, my recolletions of him are a sharp as yesterday. An affable man of spirit and character - all around "Good Guy." And, importantly, an "Old School" man of faith. Best to his family.
Dana C Cole
March 24, 2021
