Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Harold Hemke
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

William Harold Hemke

December 1, 1929 - March 4, 2021

"Sheriff" Bill Hemke. Our Dad was born at Lincoln General Hospital on December 1, 1929, the only child to Harold William Hemke and Marguerite (Helzer) Hemke. Growing up at 10th and "B", Bill enjoyed sports and riding his bike to Pioneer's Park to play golf, a passion he would enjoy his entire life. Upon graduation from Lincoln High in 1947, Bill enrolled in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and began his career in broadcasting by taking on a role as a part-time announcer for KOLN radio (now KLIN). Military service intervened and presented Dad with the opportunity to leave Lincoln and learn to fly airplanes for the Air Force. He always spoke highly of those days and the friends he met while in the service of our country. He was still in the ROTC when he met our mother, Sheila, at a Truman campaign rally in 1952. They were married in 1953 and remained loving partners until her passing in 2019. Along the way, they moved from Lincoln to Tucson to Grand Island and back to Lincoln, all while raising and educating four children. Bill was a visionary at the forefront of the media age. He was a production director at KOLN-TV and a frequent voice talent for promotions and commercials. He was also a veteran television director and spent several years in the 1960s directing the production of the "Big 8 Basketball Game Of The Week" for the Television Sports Network, which eventually became a part of the NBC network. However, our Dad may be best remembered for his role as "Sheriff Bill" in the popular children's program, "Cartoon Corral". Working alongside his friend, "Silent Orv" Wissink, Sheriff Bill welcomed a generation of birthday parties and special events to the KOLN studios, in a program built around cartoons, fun, and the occasional wry sense of humor for the parents. Later in his career, Bill was instrumental in the successful launch of KGIN-TV in Grand Island during the 1970s. In the prime of his life, he enjoyed great success there, punctuated by many memories and friends at Lochland Country Club in Hastings. The family returned to Lincoln in 1980 and Bill finished his career at KOLN and, later, KLIN radio in 1997. Bill and Sheila retired to Arizona in 1998, relishing the blue skies and daily golf. And it was golf that our Dad enjoyed the most. From the early days of learning the game at Pioneer in Lincoln, to membership at Hillcrest Country Club in the 1960s, to Lochland in the 1970s and then another stint at Hillcrest beginning in 1980, Dad simply adored his weekend golf games with standing tee times of 10:02 on Saturday and 9:37 on Sunday. Along the way, he met and retained some wonderful friends that are too numerous to name here. Just know that Bill loved his time in your company on the golf course and, to his dying day, yearned to get back out there and play one more time. Bill is survived by a full family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren…which is rather remarkable considering that he was an only child. His family includes Douglas (Mignon) Hemke, Karen (Jason) Showman, Kathy (Clark) Bogseth and Craig (Jackie) Hemke. He was also blessed in this life with 14 grandchildren (Alyssa, Nate, Ryan, Mike, Mary, Jenna, Jason, Patrick, Tim, Chris, Matt, Meghan, Maddie and Sammy) and he lived long enough to know 20 great-children (Braxton, Ainsley, Chase, Cole, Lyla Mae, Brayden, Kinsleigh, Timmy, Colby, Ryleigh, Tanner, Emily, Cameron, Kendyll, Kamilla, Bryson, Knox, Cassie, Kash and Ethan). What an incredible blessing! We will all miss his warm smile, his deep brown eyes and his firm handshake. We will also miss his unique sense of humor, which remained with him to the very end. We love you, Dad, but we're glad that you're with Mom in heaven, at rest in Our Lord's presence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska. www.cssisus.org. A visitation is scheduled for 4:00-8:00 pm on Monday, March 8 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 9 at 10:00 am. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed through the (Lincoln Memorial Facebook page link). Internment at Lincoln Memorial Park will follow. BYOB.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Mar
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I loved watching Sheriff Bill on TV! Jason...had I known you were his son-in-law while we were in dental school, I would have been star-struck! My sympathies to your wife and family.
Diane Hourigan
March 8, 2021
I hadn't thought about the gentleman for a long time and was sad to hear about his death. I was one of kids on his TV show. One afternoon Bill asked me to help him with a chocolate milk promotion which I gladly agreed to. Not because I loved chocolate milk (and I did), but because I was helping out my hero Sheriff Bill. He gave me the highest compliment. He said I did a good job. Sheriff Bill said I did a good job!
Fred Davie
March 8, 2021
For those of us who grew up in Lincoln during the 1950 and 60´s, Sheriff Bill, Silent Orv, and Kalamity Kate were a very important part of our little world. Thank you for making that world a happy place with wonderful memories. RIP Sheriff Bill.
Patty Broadston Woodruff
March 7, 2021
We will all miss Sheriff Bill on "Cartoon Corral" on channel 10/11. I followed Mr. Bill as "Kalamity Kate" for many years. Live children's programming was always challenging, but Mr. Bill and Silent Orv will always be remembered and cherished.
Leta Powell Drake
March 7, 2021
Growing up in Here, I was tuned into KOLN beginning in the 50s so knew of him, every Lincolnite did. It was when I saw him at HCC that I saw the family man who golfed just as my dad did! Lincoln was blessed with `Sheriff Bill´ ~ Pam Orcutt Trehearn
Pamela Trehearn
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results