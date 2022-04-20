Maj. William Jefferson Hunt (USAF retired)

November 1, 1925 – April 18, 2022

William Jefferson Hunt was born on a train as it was passing through Marshall County, Illinois, and named after his grandfathers William Judson Hunt and Jefferson Fillmore Woolsey. Bill grew up in extreme poverty in Lawrence County, Missouri, during the Great Depression of the 1930s. In 1943, after graduating from high school, Bill joined the Army Air Corps as an Aviation Cadet and trained as a navigator. This was the beginning of his 20 year career in the US Air Force.

He met his wife Evelyn Willard in high school and they married in 1945. The couple had three children, born at three different Air Force bases in Illinois and Texas. During his military career, Bill served as a meteorologist in Alaska, an instructor of high altitude weather forecasting and navigation in Texas, an airplane navigator in California, finishing as a Strategic Air Command Electronics Warfare Officer at Lincoln Air Force Base. Bill earned a BA in history at the University of Omaha in 1964. He then retired as at the rank of Major at which time he was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service.

Afterwards, Bill sold stereos and TVs at Montgomery Wards in Lincoln. He was often the top regional electronics salesman and became manager of Wards electronics department. His wife Evelyn died suddenly in 1978. Shortly afterwards, Bill met Cecelia Brusnahan, fell in love, and they married in 1979. For much of their 43 years together they traveled the world, eventually visiting all seven continents.

Bill is survived by his wife Cecelia; sons William. J. Hunt, Jr. (Cynthia) and Joseph A. Hunt (Elisabeth); daughter Linda S. Fenton (Randy); seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

A gathering of Bill's and his family's friends and acquaintances will be held at Holmes Golf Course banquet room located at 3701 S. 70th St. in Lincoln on Saturday, April 23, 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Donations are welcome to Matt Talbot Kitchen Community Kitchen & Outreach Center, 2121 N 27th Lincoln, Ne 68501 (402-477-4116).