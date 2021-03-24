William Frederick Krueger

July 26, 1939 - January 14, 2021

William (Bill) Frederick Krueger went to eternal rest on January 14, 2021, with his wife Diane by his side. He was surrounded by family and friends as he left his Earthly home. The list of family and friends' lives that were touched by Bill's kind and generous nature is endless, and he will be missed tremendously.

Bill was born on July 26, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois. It was there he grew up, became an Eagle Scout, and graduated from Lane Tech High School. He attended Valparaiso University, and after his graduation he began a career in the insurance industry. He was a hard worker, and quickly climbed the corporate ladder. In 1981, he moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where he led Lincoln Benefit Life, an Allstate subsidiary, as the CIO until his retirement. Bill shared a love of the Chicago Cubs with his family, celebrating their 2016 World Series title with them all. He loved music, and spent many of his retirement years playing the Ukulele with his bands the Lugnuts in Lincoln, NE and The Common Good in Southwest Harbor, ME. Bill has spent time living in Chicago, IL, New York, NY, Lincoln, NE, Bethlehem, PA area, Southwest Harbor, ME, and St. James City, FL.

God, Country, Family, and Friends, Bill loved them all with devout kindness. He modeled Jesus as a volunteer on several mission trips and also spread the word through teaching Sunday School. He served his church communities as both a Senior Warden and a Vestry member. Starting at an early age, he was a proud patriot and served his country in the Air Force Reserves. Bill built a strong network of friends that shared many joyous adventures across the globe. He loved to travel and never met a stranger. Bill's love for his family was immeasurable. He was passionate about connecting his relatives from all branches of his family tree. His laughter was contagious and unforgettable. Bill was your greatest fan.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Diane J. Krueger, brother, Robert Krueger and his wife Anita, sons Matthew and Nathaniel and his wife Robin, daughter Gwendolyn Pfeifer and her husband Tony, grandchildren Anthony Domico, Sooki Domico, Tobias Pfeifer, Westley Krueger, and Lorelai Krueger, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and one great, great nephew.

Donations may be made in Bill's honor to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 6001 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.