William A. "Bill" Parrott

February 25, 1940 - December 3, 2021

William A. "Bill" Parrott, 81, of Lincoln, formerly Raymond, passed away on December 3, 2021. He was born on February 25, 1940, in Lincoln to Harold and L. Lynnelle (Gregg) Parrott. Bill enjoyed spending time with family, and many hobbies, however working on farm equipment and attending tractor shows were a passion of his! He was a self-employed mechanic repairing grain elevators and farm equipment through the years.

Family members include his wife of 38 years, Patricia of Lincoln; children Lynnelle (Dan) Green of Clemmons, NC; Kristina (Michael) Forsythe of Shelton, CT; Karyn Estes of Omaha, NE; Kelley Estes of Wichita, KS; grandchildren Alex Green, Hannah Forsythe, and Sam Forsythe; brother Jerry (Mary) Parrott of Iron Mountain, MI. Preceded in death by his parents and son David.

Celebration of Life to be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE (10). Private family committal service to be held. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com