Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William A. "Bill" Parrott
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

William A. "Bill" Parrott

February 25, 1940 - December 3, 2021

William A. "Bill" Parrott, 81, of Lincoln, formerly Raymond, passed away on December 3, 2021. He was born on February 25, 1940, in Lincoln to Harold and L. Lynnelle (Gregg) Parrott. Bill enjoyed spending time with family, and many hobbies, however working on farm equipment and attending tractor shows were a passion of his! He was a self-employed mechanic repairing grain elevators and farm equipment through the years.

Family members include his wife of 38 years, Patricia of Lincoln; children Lynnelle (Dan) Green of Clemmons, NC; Kristina (Michael) Forsythe of Shelton, CT; Karyn Estes of Omaha, NE; Kelley Estes of Wichita, KS; grandchildren Alex Green, Hannah Forsythe, and Sam Forsythe; brother Jerry (Mary) Parrott of Iron Mountain, MI. Preceded in death by his parents and son David.

Celebration of Life to be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE (10). Private family committal service to be held. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.