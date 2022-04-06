William E. (Bill) Peters

October 10, 1939 - November 5, 2021

William E. (Bill) Peters, 82, of Lincoln passed away November 5, 2021. Born October 10, 1939, in Thedford, NE to Roy F. (Doc) and Martha (Noel) Peters. Bill attended Thomas County High School, Doane University, and the University of Nebraska College of Law, where he was Editor in Chief of the Nebraska Law Review. Bill married Susan Luddington in 1964.

Upon obtaining his law degree, he became the first full time attorney for the State Tax Commissioner and an Assistant Attorney General. His subsequent employment was Assistant Tax Commissioner, Supreme Court Reporter State Tax Commissioner, and partner in law firm of Peters & Chunka, focusing on state and local taxes and lobbying, 50+ year member of Nebraska Bar Association.

Bill's non-law interests and activities included State President of Congregational Youth Group, Izzak Walton League of Lincoln, Board of Directors Nebraska State Employees Credit Union, Director of Board on Polysomnographic Technologists, and local sleep apnea support groups.

Bill is survived by his wife, Susan; niece Sherry; nephew Bryan and their families. Preceded in death by his parents and brother Doug.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28th at First Congregational Church, 405 Main St., Thedford, NE. Small burial service will take place at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Thedford Cemetery.Memorials to Nebraska Public TV and Radio and the Lincoln Food Bank. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com