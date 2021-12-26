Menu
William Robert Schuller
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

William Robert Schuller

November 1, 1935 - December 14, 2021

William Robert Schuller, of Lincoln, passed away December 14, 2021 in Overland Park, KS. Bill was born November 1, 1935 in Odell, NE to Joseph and Estella Schuller. He graduated from Odell High School in 1953 and attended Fairbury Junior College for one year on a basketball scholarship. After his father fell ill, he returned home to help farm.

Bill was drafted into the Army in 1957 and served two years as a radar technician stationed in Germany. When he returned to Odell, he met Roberta Switzer, of Holmesville, who was teaching there. They married in Beatrice in 1960 following a three-month courtship and raised four children on the family farm west of Odell.

In addition to farming, Bill was active in politics and the community, holding elected positions with the Gage County Democrats, the Norris Public Power District, and the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District. Bill retired from farming in 1993 and then moved to Lincoln.

In retirement, Bill and Roberta were frequent travelers, enjoying time with children and grandchildren. Bill volunteered at Bryan Hospital and enjoyed working at numerous University of Nebraska sporting and entertainment events. He enjoyed meeting his friends at HyVee for coffee. Bill was quick to share a joke and to lend support to a neighbor in need.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Roberta (Switzer) Schuller; his father, Joseph Schuller; his mother, Estella (Kostal) Schuller; his brother, Charles Schuller; and his sister, Agatha Schuller. He is survived by his son, Robert (Ann) of Overland Park, KS; daughter, Mary of Ann Arbor, MI; daughter, Ann Thomasset (Dan) of Boulder, CO; daughter, Elizabeth (Justin Kohmetscher) of Overland Park, KS; his brother, Joe of York, NE; sister Margaret Parisien of Tucson, AZ; and seven grandchildren, Kathryn Schuller (Brendan Ehrenstrom), William Schuller; Lillie, Vivian and Ethan Thomasset; Charlotte and Seth Kohmetscher; and his companion in later years, Bonnie Evans, of Lincoln.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family asks that memorials be sent to the Odell Community Foundation, P.O. Box 185, Odell, NE 68415 or the Odell Public Library, P.O. Box 30, Odell, NE 68415.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sympathy to the family.
Barbara Zarybnicky
January 4, 2022
I´m so very sorry for your loss!
Sheila Kisling Cordry
Other
January 3, 2022
My heartfelt sorrow goes out to Mary and her whole family´s loss. I can see her smile in Mr Schuller´s. I hope those smiles stay with you.
Michelina Jones
Other
December 28, 2021
My sympathy and condolences to the family. Wishing you strength during this difficult time. May the love you share support you and may you find comfort in your memories.
Karen Becker
December 28, 2021
May you feel love and comfort through your memories. Thinking of you, Martin, Alice, Morgan, Meredith, and Carter.
The Glasco Family
December 26, 2021
