William D. Toland
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

William D. Toland

August 6, 1946 - February 15, 2021

William D. Toland, 74, of Lincoln, died on February 15, 2021. Born on August 6, 1946 in Lincoln, NE to LeRoy Toland and Thelma B. (Tabler) Toland.

Family members include his siblings, Beverly Ann Daugherty of Lincoln; David LeRoy Toland of Florence, AZ; Lynnette Sue Toland (Knutson) of Lincoln, Colleen Kay Stratman of Clarksville, TN; nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Moonyeen "Neen" Stuart, Shirley Mae Pierson, T. Patricia Misner and Sharon Louise Toland.

Visitation: 10:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, March 11th, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Park, meet at gate 2. Memorials may be given to Capitol Humane Society (capitalhumanesociety.org). Arrangements entrusted to Roper & Sons Funeral Home. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
I read in the "In Memoriam" today in LJS that Bill has passed away. I am so sorry. He was such a nice man, whom volunteered at Lancaster Manor, many years ago. My sympathy to his family.
Mary Geisler
April 11, 2021
