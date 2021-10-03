Willis Harry Legband

August 26, 2021

Willis Harry Legband, 88, of Valparaiso, NE passed away August 26, 2021. Funeral will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10:00am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 South 33rd St, Lincoln. Masks are required to attend the funeral. Visitation 9-10am Tuesday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at the Omaha National Cemetery. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com