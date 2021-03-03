Willow Harper Rose Marinovich

February 28, 2021

Willow Harper Rose Marinovich was born in the spring of 2019. While she had some health setbacks very early in her life, she never let that affect her outlook. Her bright smile would light up the room and bring joy to all even on their worst days. Willow loved to laugh, joke and tease, with a very advanced sense of humor for her age. If you laughed at something once, she was certain to try it again.

Animals were her favorite. Whether a visit to the zoo, a snuggle with her stuffies or interacting with her menagerie at home, being with animals was how she preferred to spend her time. Willow loved the great outdoors and loved hiking strapped to Mommy or Daddy or zipping around in her stroller. She loved to look up into the trees, to feel the wind in her hair or watch the waves on a beach. And she also loved lights. Christmas lights, bedside lamps, electric candles, ceiling fans, all these lights brought her immense joy. She could spend hours gazing at them, lost in her thoughts.

Willow was no shy child. She held some very strong opinions and had no qualms about expressing them clearly with a back hand or an emphatic, "No way!" And though she loved her alone time, playing quietly in her crib late into the night, she also deeply loved all her family and friends. For such a young person, she had an enormous impact. People across the globe have followed her story, marveled at her smile, cheered her victories and are devastated by her loss. The ripples of her spirit will spread across the pond of life for years to come, her presence felt by those who knew her.

Willow is survived by her parents, John and Melissa, her big sister Autumn, grandparents John and Carolyn Marinovich and Ron and Cindy Veys. She will be remembered by her aunts and uncles, cousins and of course her loyal legion of Willow Warriors. And a host of dogs, cats, horses and chickens.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Dimensions Education Programs (dimensionsed.org) or the Lincoln Children's Zoo (lincolnzoo.org) as both were very special to Willow. Funeral Service will be Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 South 77th Street, Lincoln, NE. The public is welcome to view the livestream of Willow's Funeral Service on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at https://ww.facebook.com/stjosephlincoln/live Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com