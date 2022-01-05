Menu
Wilma Ruth Chesnut
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Wilma Ruth Chesnut

January 26, 1926 - December 30, 2021

Wilma Ruth Chesnut, age 95 passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Wilma was born January 26, 1926 in Sutton, Nebraska. A celebration of life for Wilma will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Despite current Lancaster County Directive Health Measures, the family requests that all service attendees wear a mask when inside the funeral home. lincolnfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
