Wilma J Greer

March 4, 1929 - October 22, 2020

Wilma J Greer, 91, of Lincoln passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Wilma was born March 4, 1929 to Neil H. and Fern M. (McNeff) McCray on a farmstead a few miles west of Fullerton, Nebraska. She attended Rural School Districts 19 and 26 and graduated from Fullerton High School Class of 1946. She was the second daughter and third in birth order of six children. She grew up on the farm and spent most of her childhood doing outside chores with her older brother.

She moved to Lincoln to attend the University of Nebraska. She met her future husband at a dance sponsored by the YWCA. She married Richard (Dick) L Greer in 1953. To this union three (rambunctious) sons were born. Wilma and Dick raised their sons in the spirit of outdoor adventure. There were many trips with their sons including several tent camping/backpacking trips to wilderness areas of Colorado, fishing trips to Minnesota and many weeks of adventures sharing her farm roots.

After raising their sons, Wilma and Dick enjoyed traveling to such places as Hawaii, Alaska, England, France and the Caribbean. Summers were often kicked off with a six week fishing trip to Canada where they flew into remote lakes. Wilma was also an avid reader with a lifelong love of learning. She was particularly interested in health and nutrition. She followed politics closely in her later years.

Wilma is survived by her sons: Richard Greer, Timnath, CO; Allan (Mari) Greer, Lincoln, NE; Gary (Jeannie) Greer, Loose Creek, MO; grandchildren: Jenny (Ryan) Flint, Layton, UT; Russel Greer, Fort Collins, CO; Stevan (Erika) Greer, Lincoln, NE; Michael Greer (fiancée Katie Gerlach), Lincoln, NE; Kelsey (Dan) Lampe, St. Louis, MO; Nolan Greer, Jefferson City, MO; Courtney Greer, Sedalia, MO; and great-grandchildren: Kamryn, Aubrey and Brooklyn Flint (Layton, UT); Maisie Greer (Lincoln, NE); brother Melvin McCray (Fullerton, NE) and sister Bethene Turner (NC). Wilma is preceded in death by her husband Dick Greer; parents Neil and Fern McCray; brother: Clifford McCray (Fullerton, NE); sisters: Shirley Cunningham (Kearney, NE), Roberta Flaherty, (Vallejo, CA).

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (10-27-20) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street with Pastor Kerry O'Bryan officiating. Burial in Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation from 2-5 p.m. Monday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com