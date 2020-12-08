Menu
Winona "Jo" Kirwan
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Winona "Jo" Kirwan

October 3, 1928 - December 5, 2020

Winona "Jo" Kirwan, age 92, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Winona was born October 3, 1928. Jo is survived by her two sons, Dave Kirwan, Dan (Nelli) Kirwan; sister, Jacque Bandiera; grandchildren, Christopher Kirwan, Naomi McNeil , Erik Brudvig, Elina Newman, Konstantin Gazaryan; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE . Social distances is required along with face masks. We will meet at Gate 2 at 1:45 pm.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
6700 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
She was so kind to me when I was in college. She would come to lincoln to get me and take me to the farm when I was homesick. And they took all of us kids to lincoln when we were small for vacation. (probably to give mom a break). She was a great Aunt
Bill Willets
December 8, 2020
My sympathy to the family. May God uphold you all and grant you peace. My husband (deceased) and I know Dan & Nelli (also Nelli's children). With prayer & warmth.
Joetta Schwaninger
December 8, 2020
Condolences on your loss. May you find peace in your memories.
Sheila Ayres Taylor
December 8, 2020
