Winona "Jo" Kirwan
October 3, 1928 - December 5, 2020
Winona "Jo" Kirwan, age 92, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Winona was born October 3, 1928. Jo is survived by her two sons, Dave Kirwan, Dan (Nelli) Kirwan; sister, Jacque Bandiera; grandchildren, Christopher Kirwan, Naomi McNeil , Erik Brudvig, Elina Newman, Konstantin Gazaryan; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE . Social distances is required along with face masks. We will meet at Gate 2 at 1:45 pm.