Wm. "Kelly" Kolb
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Wm. "Kelly" Kolb

March 16, 1947 - April 12, 2020

Wm. "Kelly" Kolb was born on March 16, 1947, in Denver, CO to William "Bill" and Neva Kolb and departed this life on April 12, 2020, from complications following open heart surgery at Bryan Heart with family by his side. Kelly enlisted in the United States Navy in 1964 and served 3 tours in Vietnam (where he was exposed to Agent Orange) and was discharged in 1968. He met his wife, Cathy in 1968 at the Wilber Czech Festival and they were married in 1969; they had the honor of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in October 2019.

Kelly was a sheet metal journeyman with Local #3 out of Omaha for over 40 years and ran many commercial jobs in Lincoln, especially for Bryan East and West and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. In his free time he loved to fish in Kansas, South Dakota and Calamus Lake in Nebraska, enjoyed baking any pastry and sharing what he baked with friends and family, watching old westerns and was an avid Cornhusker fan for the football and volleyball teams.

He never missed a Nascar race on TV. He was a 25 year big fan of Jeff Gordon and an avid collector of Jeff's memorabilia. He continued watching Nascar after Jeff retired, where he cheered for the Hendrick Motor Sports drivers. Kelly and Cathy attended his Navy Ship USS Bexar APA 237 reunions each year and because of this traveling they were able to visit all 50 states. He was a proud veteran and was a lifetime member of the DAV and VFW. His family was very important to him and he loved spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife Cathy, their daughter Keri (Brent) Cooper, Waverly; son Stan (Amy) Kolb, Beatrice. He also leaves behind his granddaughters, Jailyn (Donovan) McNealy and their daughters, Charlotte, Everly and Harlow of Waverly; Courtney Kolb of Lincoln (who joined her grandpa in Heaven in June 2020); Makenna (Mitchell) Schmit and their daughter Ivy Lou of Waverly; Allyssa (Anthony) Bretthauer and their sons Elliot and Laine of Beatrice, grandsons Kody Cooper of Kearney and Braeden Cooper of Waverly. Also survived by his sisters Mary Fore of Greenwood, Deb (Rob) Peters of Lincoln, and brother George (Kay) Kolb of Lincoln. Kelly also left behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Preceded in death by his father and mother, his father and mother-in-law Charlie and Ardis Roth, his younger brother Mike, youngest sister Tobi and brother-in-law Rich Fore.

As his service was postponed due to the Covid Pandemic, a Celebration of his Life will take place at Roper and Sons Funeral Home-Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th St., Waverly, NE, from 10:00-12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, with Military Burial to follow at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE 1:00 p.m. Condolences online at roperandsons.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Roper and Sons Funeral Home-Waverly Chapel
10851 N. 148th St., Waverly, NE
Jun
21
Burial
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kelly was one of my dearest friends dad! He always made me feel like part of the family, almost like a big brother to me in a way! His heart was so full and he loved his kids and grandkids and Cathy dearly. I remember going to get-togethers and he would always come and sit next to me to talk and make me feel more comfortable! He had such a big heart. He is missed and I cherish knowing him for the time I did, rest in peace Kelly Kolb! Love you
Susan Warner
Family
June 20, 2021
Kelly's youngest brother Mike was my best friend growing up. I remember the great trips riding up with Kelly and Mike to the kolb's cabin on the Blue river. And all the times at the Kolbs house on 70th street. Kelly and Kelly"s dad Bill worked with my dad too. I think my dad thought Kelly sheet metal apprenticeship too! I worked with Kelly son Stan too. Kelly thought me how to play pool! I away's enjoyed being around Kelly and well really be missed!
Danny Meier
Friend
June 13, 2021
Debbie, George, and Mary and family..We are so sad about Kelly. Danny told us in April. Now Kelly is with Tobi, Mike, and your parents in Heaven.
Lori Meier Johnson
Friend
June 13, 2021
