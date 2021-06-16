Wm. "Kelly" Kolb

March 16, 1947 - April 12, 2020

Wm. "Kelly" Kolb passed away on April 12, 2020, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic and with all restrictions that were put in place, a service and committal was postponed. Kelly's Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Roper and Sons Funeral Home-Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th St, Waverly, NE.

The family is asking that you join them to honor Kelly and share memories, stories of time spent with him, how you knew him and any great moments that you remember. Refreshments will be available during the celebration, and if you so desire, the family would be honored if you attended his Military Burial at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd. Omaha, NE at 1:00 p.m. following his Celebration.

Kelly was a casual dresser; therefore the family is requesting that you wear casual dress; Nebraska or Nascar shirts.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that any memorials be given to the family for distribution among Bryan Heart, Nebraska Community Blood Bank, and the DAV. Condolences online at roperandsons.com