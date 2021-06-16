Menu
Wm. "Kelly" Kolb
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Wm. "Kelly" Kolb

March 16, 1947 - April 12, 2020

Wm. "Kelly" Kolb passed away on April 12, 2020, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic and with all restrictions that were put in place, a service and committal was postponed. Kelly's Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Roper and Sons Funeral Home-Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th St, Waverly, NE.

The family is asking that you join them to honor Kelly and share memories, stories of time spent with him, how you knew him and any great moments that you remember. Refreshments will be available during the celebration, and if you so desire, the family would be honored if you attended his Military Burial at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd. Omaha, NE at 1:00 p.m. following his Celebration.

Kelly was a casual dresser; therefore the family is requesting that you wear casual dress; Nebraska or Nascar shirts.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that any memorials be given to the family for distribution among Bryan Heart, Nebraska Community Blood Bank, and the DAV. Condolences online at roperandsons.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Roper and Sons Funeral Home-Waverly Chapel
10851 N. 148th St., Waverly, NE
Jun
21
Burial
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
Kelly was one of my dearest friends dad! He always made me feel like part of the family, almost like a big brother to me in a way! His heart was so full and he loved his kids and grandkids and Cathy dearly. I remember going to get-togethers and he would always come and sit next to me to talk and make me feel more comfortable! He had such a big heart. He is missed and I cherish knowing him for the time I did, rest in peace Kelly Kolb! Love you
Susan Warner
Family
June 20, 2021
Kelly's youngest brother Mike was my best friend growing up. I remember the great trips riding up with Kelly and Mike to the kolb's cabin on the Blue river. And all the times at the Kolbs house on 70th street. Kelly and Kelly"s dad Bill worked with my dad too. I think my dad thought Kelly sheet metal apprenticeship too! I worked with Kelly son Stan too. Kelly thought me how to play pool! I away's enjoyed being around Kelly and well really be missed!
Danny Meier
Friend
June 13, 2021
Debbie, George, and Mary and family..We are so sad about Kelly. Danny told us in April. Now Kelly is with Tobi, Mike, and your parents in Heaven.
Lori Meier Johnson
Friend
June 13, 2021
