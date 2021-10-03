Wyman Black Kenagy, Jr.

October 12, 1935 - April 17, 2021

Wyman Black Kenagy, Jr. of Mililani, HI passed on April 17, 2021, at home surrounded by family. He was born October 12, 1935 to Wyman B. and Sylvia (Adams) Kenagy in Beatrice, NE and moved to Lincoln, NE in 1949. He was a member of the Lincoln High School and University of Nebraska swim teams, the N Club, Phi Gamma Delta, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After graduation from UNL, he moved to Hawaii where he worked with Pan Am and Qantas Airlines and the State of Hawaii.

A loving husband, dad and grandpa, he is survived by his wife, Rotahi (Mo'o) Kenagy of Mililani, HI, son Adam (Zeina) Temanaha Kenagy and granddaughters Christine Poerava, Andrea Poerani and Maria Poehere Kenagy of Kihei, HI, brothers John W. (Jonell) Kenagy of Longview, WA and Bill (Trish) Kenagy of Elkhorn, NE, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be Monday, October 11, 2021 at 10:30 am at Centenary United Methodist Church, Beatrice, NE with a reception and interment of ashes to follow at Beatrice Evergreen Home Cemetery. Spreading of ashes is also planned in Tahiti and Hawaii in March and April of 2022.