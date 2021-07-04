Yvonne June Damkroger

June 26, 1930 – June 28, 2021

Yvonne (Bonnie) Damkroger was born on June 26, 1930 in Fairbury, Nebraska to Leo and Olive Schmoldt. She passed away on June 28, 2021 at the age of 91. Bonnie spent most of her married life in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was married to Ralph Damkroger from July 13, 1950 until his passing on April 2, 2006. She supported high school and college sports played by sons Maury and Steve. She worked outside the home in retail and hair care in the Lincoln area.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Maury Damkroger and daughter-in-law, Kristy of Omaha, NE; daughter, Carol Gast and son-in-law, Reg of Overland Park, KS; son, Steve Damkroger of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Andy Damkroger and wife Jaime of Elkhorn, NE; Alison Damkroger of Chicago, IL; and Cal Gast and wife Leslie of Overland Park, KS. Bonnie also has six wonderful great-grandchildren.

Burial services will be held at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont, Lincoln, NE on July 26, 2021. The Memorial Service will be at 1 pm followed by a reception at the church. There will be a private graveside service at Lincoln Memorial Park. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice in Bonnie's name.