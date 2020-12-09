Zachary Joseph Cannon

October 20, 1983 - December 1, 2020

Zachary Joseph Cannon, age 37, of Lincoln, was born in Kodiak, Alaska on October 20, 1983. Zach passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Avera St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill, NE. He attended Lincoln Northeast High School. His love for the Detroit Lions was unconditional! He enjoyed the outdoors and working with mother nature in his landscaping and tree trimming skills. Beloved son, grandson, brother, and friend.

Zach is survived by his mother and step-father, Randi and Adrian Christopher of Lincoln, NE; brothers, Dakota Appleton and his daughter Zyanna of Lincoln, NE, and Preston Appleton and his daughter Serenity of Lincoln, NE; grandparents, Barry and Delia Cannon of Desoto, MO; and many other relatives and friends. Zach is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Cannon; grandmother, Elsie Trout; grandfather, John Trout; grandmother, Lareda Barks; and great-grandmother, Grace DeWitt.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorial are suggested to the Holt County Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill, NE.