Aaron J. Taylor

1/31/1996 - 10/17/2020

STURTEVANT - Aaron passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the age of 24. Loving son of Dennis and Julie (nee Christiansen) Taylor. Beloved brother of Tracy Pressley and Teresa (Edward) Blake. Cherished grandson of Robert (Charlene) Christiansen and the late Mildred Taylor. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, other relatives and numerous friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on SUNDAY, October 25, 2020 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM. Funeral Service at 2:00 PM.

Aaron was a graduate of Parkside University, in which he was studying to become a trauma surgeon and was getting ready to start his rotations with the American University of the Caribbean. He also was a World Class roller skater. He loved to scuba dive and make art metal crafts. Aaron loved to help anyone in need, he will be deeply missed.

