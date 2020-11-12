Adam Christopher Wilson

Adam Christopher Wilson, born November 6, 1986, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 and is forever free from his earthly struggle. Surviving him are his wife, Tara; daughters, Hailee, Adrianna, and Adalynn. He is further survived by his mother, Susan (nee Scheck) Goldsworthy, father, Christopher Wilson; brother, Alexander and sisters, Nicole and Carly. Adam is further survived by a host of extended family and friends.

A funeral service for Adam will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with a visitation from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony close to his beloved grandfather.

The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us during this difficult time.

