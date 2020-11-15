Menu
Adele Joan Spieker
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

RACINE- Adele Joan Spieker, 88, passed away at Froedtert Hospital South in Kenosha from complications of COVID-19 on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

She was born in Racine on October 25, 1932 to Joseph and Constance (nee: Kawa) Janiak and was a lifelong resident of Racine.

Adele was united in marriage to Eugene L. Spieker on June 15, 1957 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Together they raised their family of five children. Her legacy will always be her great love for her family.

Adele is survived by her children, Jodi (Amedee) Sanchez of Orting, WA, Kevin (Sue) Spieker of Burlington, WI, Anne Spieker of Manitowac, WI, Maria (Steve) Duea of West Linn, OR, and Cindy (Todd) Naeve of Racine.

Adele was blessed with and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; Kaitlin Clancy, Megan Goldenshteyn, Allison Goar, Ericka Temple, Melanie Jacobs, Dexter and Quinn Spieker, Mitchell and Aidan Duea, and Connor and Isabelle Naeve. She was equally blessed to have six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that loved her.

Adele will be remembered by her family and friends as a warm and loving person. If you asked her about her greatest joy, she would say it was spending time with her family. She was unsurpassed as a mother and grandmother.

Adele was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents, Joseph and Constance; in-laws, Leo and Gladys (nee: Fennell) Spieker, Robert Spieker; siblings, Frank, Edward, and Eva Garbarek, Mathew, Chester, Lawrence, and Irene Ruk, Emily Arndt and their spouses, also a special granddaughter, Melina Severo.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held with immediate family only. Thank you for your understanding.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave. 262-632-4479


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
