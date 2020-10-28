Menu
Adolph Michael Wojcik

July 1, 1927 – October 21, 2020

Racine- Adolph Michael Wojcik, 93, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on October 21, 2020.

Adolph was born in Racine to the late Andrew and Mary Wojcik on July 1, 1927. Adolph enlisted in the United States Navy and served in World War II from 1945 to 1948. He met the love of his life, Delores, and they united in marriage in April of 1964. Adolph was a faithful member at St. Rose and St. Richards Church. Both him and Delores were cat lovers. Adolph was a very generous person. He was a caregiver for his mother, mother-in-law, and his wife and he donated to many charities. He coached softball for all his children and was a winning coach at John's Taylor Ave. Bar and Club 93. Adolph was a loving grandfather and great grandfather. He had a wicked sense of humor that will be missed by all.

Adolph is survived by his children: Deborah (Greg) Lofgren, John (Michele) Wojcik, Elaine Gegare, Roberta (Milton Kaprelian) Sadowski, Richard Sadowski, and Dennis (Tina) Sadowski; sisters: Helen (Robert) Wagner and Ann Muzinski; 23 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Adolph was preceded in death by his loving wife Delores (nee Dexter) Wojcik; brother: Edward Wojcik; niece: Michele Gegare; and beloved cat, Barnie.

A private inurnment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

(262)634-3361


Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson Funeral Home
