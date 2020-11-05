Menu
Alfred "Pete" Turner

Alfred ""Pete"" Turner

August 24, 1944 – October 31, 2020

Racine - On Saturday October 31, 2020, Alfred Truman Turner (better known as "Pete"), loving husband of Sue Turner and dear father of Scott Turner (Karla), Tom Turner (Mera), and Marcy Prochnow (Bryan); passed away at the age of 76. 

Services celebrating Pete's life will be held on Thursday (TODAY), November 5, 2020 in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday (TODAY) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. In memory of Pete, memorials to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 

  262-552-9000 

www.draeger-langendorf.com 



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Nov
5
Service
1:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
What do you say, he will be soooooooooo missed! Love the Pete!
Linda Roetzer
November 4, 2020
a loved one
November 4, 2020
Our condolences to Sue and family. Pete was a joy to be around. He made you feel as if you were a long time friend the first time you met him. We will miss you Pete.
Bob n Jeanne OBrien
November 4, 2020
Our condolences to the family .
Brett Johnson
November 4, 2020