Alfred ""Pete"" Turner

August 24, 1944 – October 31, 2020

Racine - On Saturday October 31, 2020, Alfred Truman Turner (better known as "Pete"), loving husband of Sue Turner and dear father of Scott Turner (Karla), Tom Turner (Mera), and Marcy Prochnow (Bryan); passed away at the age of 76.

Services celebrating Pete's life will be held on Thursday (TODAY), November 5, 2020 in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home at 1:00 pm. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday (TODAY) from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. In memory of Pete, memorials to "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital" have been suggested.

