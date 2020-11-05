Allan W. Oakes

1935 - 2020

RACINE- Allan "Big Al" Oakes, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 2, 2020.

He was born on June 29, 1935 to the late Andrew and Viola (nee: Brunner) Oakes in Clintonville. Al was a member of the Local 139 and a past member of St. Edward Catholic Church. He was employed by A. W. Oakes for 47 years, retiring as a project manager. Al enjoyed gambling, watching the Packers and Badgers games. He had a great love for the outdoors, including, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and going to his cabin up north. Most of all, he loved the time spent with his family and friends.

Al is survived by his long-standing significant other, Patti Horvath; his children, Theresa Bealhen, Kathy (Bruce) Hess and Allan J. (Kathy) Oakes; Patti's daughters, Stephanie and Lilly "Sweety"; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren and his sister, Barbara (Andy Fielman) Oakes. He is further survived by his former wife, Anita J. Oakes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Al is preceded in death by his sons, William and Steven Oakes and brothers, John Oakes and Donald (Judy) Oakes.

Public visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. A private service for family to be held at 12 noon. Please visit the funeral home website to view the live webcast of the service. Al will be laid to rest in a private service at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice Team and the healthcare professionals at St. Luke's for all their compassion and care.

