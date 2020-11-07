Menu
Allan W. Oakes

1935 - 2020

RACINE- Allan "Big Al" Oakes, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Al is survived by his long-standing significant other, Patti Horvath; his children, Theresa Bealhen, Kathy (Bruce) Hess and Allan J. (Kathy) Oakes; Patti's daughters, Stephanie and Lilly "Sweety"; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren and his sister, Barbara (Andy Fielman) Oakes. He is further survived by his former wife, Anita J. Oakes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Al is preceded in death by his sons, William and Steven Oakes and brothers, John Oakes and Donald (Judy) Oakes.

Public visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 10:00-11:30 a.m. A private service for family to be held at 12 noon. Please visit the funeral home website to view the live webcast of the service. Al will be laid to rest in a private service at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Due to public health concerns, and in compliance with CDC guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted to enter the funeral home at one time. For the safety of our guests, you may be asked to wait outside. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, WI 53404
Nov
8
Service
12:00p.m.
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, WI 53404
I was shocked and saddened to see Allan has passed . He was a great person I had the joy of working with for many years. He will be missed
Laurie Bertzyk
November 5, 2020
There is a live webcast also to accommodate anyone for visitation and the service. I will miss you Dad for your strong shoulders and understanding. love you!
Kathryn Hess
November 5, 2020