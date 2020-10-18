Allen Dale Scheef

January 13, 1943 - October 6th, 2020

RACINE - Allen Dale Scheef, age 77, passed away from Covid-19 on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, in Racine, Wisconsin.

Allen was born on Jan 13, 1943, the son of Edna and Louis Scheef, in Fairmont, MN. Allen grew up and attended school in Fairmont, graduating in 1961 from Fairmont High. Allen then continued on to Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN where he received a degree in Accounting. Allen started working in Lake Mills, IA in 1966 and there he met his wife Jane Herman. They were married August 12th, 1972 in Timber Lake, SD, and enjoyed 45 years together. Shortly after marriage, Allen and Jane moved to Racine, WI where Allen continued to work for Walker Manufacturing / Tenneco Automotive for a total of 36 years.

Allen's life was driven by hard work, mixed with a healthy dose of mischief, adventure and fun. He loved cars from "his" era and could identify the year, make and model of any car driving by with fins, chrome or white wall tires. His neighbors were overloaded with vegetables from his backyard gardens. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating throughout the U.S. and Canada. He traveled with a camera in hand and loved to write about his adventures.

Always one to offer help, Allen spent much of his time volunteering as a tax preparer for AARP, creating photo collections for the Fairmont High School class reunions, and volunteering with Ducks Unlimited, Salmon Unlimited, and St. Rita's Catholic Church.

Allen is survived by his children Mark (Sutira) Scheef, Elizabeth Scheef (Nick Maness), grandchildren Alexander and Kathleen, his dearest friend June Nienhaus, sisters Lois Kesler of Fairmont, MN, Cheryl (Richard) Townsend of Aurora, OR, brother Ken (Barb) Scheef of Fairmont, MN, BIL Gerald Herman of Brigham City, UT, BIL Jay (Audrey) Herman of Mandan, ND, SIL Catherine (Dennis) Bresee of Moorhead, MN, SIL Clara Ann Herman of Timber Lake, SD, and many nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded in death by his wife Jane Scheef, his parents (Edna & Louis Scheef), BIL Ray Kesler, SIL Barbara Herman and BIL Thomas Herman.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church ,4339 Douglas Avenue, on Tuesday November 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Anyone wishing to view the service online may go to Allen's page on the funeral home's website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select services/visitation option and then select Live Stream option. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of his favorite organizations: Salmon Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, Martin County Historical Society, or Timber Lake Historical Society.

