Allen Dale Scheef

January 13, 1943 - October 6th, 2020

RACINE - Allen Dale Scheef, age 77, passed away from Covid-19 on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, in Racine, Wisconsin.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church ,4339 Douglas Avenue, on Tuesday November 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Anyone wishing to view the service online may go to Allen's page on the funeral home's website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select services/visitation option and then select Live Stream option. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of his favorite organizations: Salmon Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, Martin County Historical Society, or Timber Lake Historical Society.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
