Andrew J. "Andy" Peterson
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020

Andrew J. "Andy" Peterson

May 26, 1964 - October 10, 2020

Andrew J. "Andy" Peterson, 56, of Union Grove, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Born in Burlington on May 26, 1964, he was the son of Charles and Donna (nee Nolan) Peterson. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from St. Mary High School and UW-Milwaukee with a degree in accounting. On August 8, 1987 at St. Robert's Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Ellen Christman. Following marriage, they made Union Grove their home.

Andy formerly worked as an accountant for MGIC. He was a member of St. Robert's Catholic Church, Kiwanis and Snowhawk Snowmobile Club. He loved boating up at the cabin, watching the Green Bay Packers, traveling, and hanging out with his buds at T-Mac's and Harley's.

Andy is survived by his mother, Donna Peterson; wife, Ellen Peterson; children, Nick (Zaira Arteaga) Peterson and Steve Peterson; siblings, Pete (Jane) Peterson, Laurie (Jim) Sheahan and Bill (Sandy) Peterson; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.

Services for Andy will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4 until 7PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home

625 S. Browns Lake Dr.

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com


Published by Journal Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, WI 53105
Oct
15
Service
7:00p.m.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, WI 53105
Funeral services provided by:
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
