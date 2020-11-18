Anna M. "Ann" PetersonNee: Peterman
RACINE - Anna M. "Ann" Peterson, age 87, passed away Sunday November 15, 2020.
Funeral services at the funeral home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. The family will be going to Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 privately. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
