Anna M. "Ann" Peterson

Anna M. "Ann" PetersonNee: Peterman

RACINE - Anna M. "Ann" Peterson, age 87, passed away Sunday November 15, 2020.

Funeral services at the funeral home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. The family will be going to Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 privately. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
