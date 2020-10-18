Anne Shannon

RACINE - On Sunday morning Oct 11th, Anne Shannon was reunited with her son Arthur and other relative that proceeded her in death. She is survived by 6 of her children, 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Anne will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1533 Erie Street, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. A private burial with family will follow the service at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Anne's memory.

