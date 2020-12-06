Menu
Arthur Louis Abbott

1945 - 2020

Arthur Louis Abbott (Buddy), died November 15, 2020. He was born June 27, 1945 to the late Willie and LeVoria Abbott. Arthur was a proud veteran of the United States Army from April 1963 to April 1966.

He is survived by his wife, Vernita Mackin and a host of many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, and his daughter.

No funeral service is planned per the request of Arthur. Arrangements entrusted to Albertsons Mortuary, Indianapolis, Indiana. www.albertsonsmortuary.com



Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
