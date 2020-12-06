Arthur Louis Abbott

1945 - 2020

Arthur Louis Abbott (Buddy), died November 15, 2020. He was born June 27, 1945 to the late Willie and LeVoria Abbott. Arthur was a proud veteran of the United States Army from April 1963 to April 1966.

He is survived by his wife, Vernita Mackin and a host of many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, and his daughter.

No funeral service is planned per the request of Arthur. Arrangements entrusted to Albertsons Mortuary, Indianapolis, Indiana. www.albertsonsmortuary.com