Arthur P. Thomsen

1925 - 2020

RACINE- Arthur P. Thomsen, 95, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with his family by his side.

He was born on May 23, 1925 to the late Emil and Mary (nee: Jensen) Thomsen. Art was united in marriage to Joyce (nee: Pullis) on June 29, 1946 at Bethania Lutheran Church in Racine. He graduated from Horlick High School. Art proudly served in the United States Marine Corp during World War II as PFC First Class, Stationed in the Pacific, from July 24, 1943 to November 19, 1945.

Art was a Police officer for the City of Racine for over 20 years, and then for the Racine School District as Maintenance Engineer for many years.

He was a lifetime member of Bethania Lutheran Church. Art enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and "monkeying around" with his flower garden.

He loved watching baseball games, but most of all football, especially the Green Bay Packers.

Arthur will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Joyce; sisters, Diane (Joe) Yust and Florence Dupuis; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home. Arthur will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Horizon Hospice for all their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Arthurs name be made to Bethania Lutheran Church, 4120 Wright Avenue, Racine, WI 53405.

