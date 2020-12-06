Arthur W. Rodenberg, Jr.

November 21, 1936 - November 28, 2020

Franksville - Arthur W. Rodenberg, Jr., age 84, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on November 28, 2020. Our hearts are broken! He is now with his loving parents Arthur and Wilma Rodenberg, Sister Marie (Carl) Poulsen other relatives and friends.

He was a Soulmate and Faithful husband of 63 years to Eileen. Proud father to Bill (Twila) Rodenberg of Franksville; Cherished Grandpa to "Maggie" Megan (Aaron) Bald of Marshall WI, "Skippy" Melissa (Nick) Galich of Paddock Lake, WI, Jake (Niki) Mauer of Racine and "Krissy" Kristi (Scott) Wolbach of Racine; Precious Great Grandpa to Daphne, Beckett, Corra, Tate, Jarek, Lukas, Mia, Adie, and Kyli; Special friends Art Scola and Jim Arena (Brothers he never had) Phil Trimberger, Alex Mandli, Artie Scola, Harry Tolfson, John "Mel" Pawzun, Kurt and Paul Roemer, Angie Fitzgerald, Bob and Rosie Ryterski, Ron and Carole Funk.

He served his country in the US Army from 1955 to 1961. He retired from Racine Unified School District in 1994 after 30 years of service as a Mechanic. A family man first, he instilled in his children a strong work ethic, continuing education and common sense. He built his own home, restored his Model A"s, there wasn't a problem he couldn't find a solution to. He was raised on a farm and country living was one of his true loves. He was an avid deer hunter. He will be deeply missed. Until we meet him again, he will remain Our North Star, The Hub on our wheels and our Anchor in life's Ocean.

A heart felt thank you to all his doctors at Froedtert Hospital, especially Doctor Stuti Shankar his PCP for her exceptional care who he referred to as "his Angel".

Private Services and burial with full military honors were held December 3, 2020.

