Audry A. Schattner

10/14/1931 - 3/27/2020

CALEDONIA - (Nee Freudenwald) Passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at age 88. Mother of Bonnie, Sharon (Fredrick) Laupan, Glenys and Glenn (Sharon) Schattner. She is also survived by grandchildren, Katie (Daniel) McGowan, Steven Laupan, April and Emily Schattner. Great-grandmother to Dominic, Audrey, and Thatcher McGowan. Sister to Carol Pederson, Don (Pat) Freudenwald. Further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, daughter and son-in-law Jacqueline and Thomas Germain, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7900 Nicholson Rd., Caledonia from 11AM-12:45PM with a Memorial Service at 1:00PM. If so desired memorials to Trinity Lutheran Expansion Fund appreciated.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, masks are required and there will be no luncheon.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

414-761-2750

www.heritagefuneral.com