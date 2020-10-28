Bernadette M. Baldovin

December 5, 1944 - October 25, 2020

RACINE - Bernadette Marie Baldovin, age 75, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Ironwood, MI, December 5, 1944, daughter of the late Phillip and Regina (Nee: LaSota) Laguna Sr.

Bernadette graduated from Hurley High School "Class of 1963". On December 28, 1968 at St. Mary's Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Michael Baldovin and they moved to Racine in 1972. Bernadette was employed by Racine County as a dispatcher for 15 years retiring in 2003. She enjoyed swimming, cooking, reading, skiing and Bingo. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Mike; sons, Steven Baldovin and Todd (Jenny) Baldovin; grandchildren, Dylan and Annabelle; siblings, Donna Carlson, Maxine Sands, and Phillip R. Laguna; sisters-in-law, Judy and Linda; nieces and nephews, Vicky, Stacy, Bret, Chyloe, Tambria, Phillip, Maria, and Byron; good friends, Pat and Katie; other relatives and dear friends.

In keeping with Bernadette's wishes private services will be held.

