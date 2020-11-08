Menu
Betty Jane Menden

Betty Jane Menden (nee Miller, Bayer)

FOND DU LAC (FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Mrs. Betty Jane Menden (nee Miller, Bayer), 95, passed away at Adelaide Place in Fond du Lac on November 1, 2020.

Due to COVID19, a private burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. The family is planning a celebration of her life next summer. Memorials have been suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD  262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com 


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
