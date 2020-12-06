Beverley J. Dederich

December 27, 1928 – November 26, 2020

Sun Prairie, WI (formerly of Racine) – Beverley J. (nee: Hansen) Dederich, age 91, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living in Sun Prairie.

Beverley was born in Chicago, IL on December 27, 1928 to the late George and Ellen (nee: Jensen) Hansen. She graduated from Kelly High School of Chicago in 1946. After high school, Beverley worked hard as a telephone operator for Wisconsin Bell for many years.

On July 1, 1950 in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, James R. Dederich. They were longtime members of St. Edward Catholic Church. Born with a beautiful voice, Beverley proudly sang with Sweet Adelines for many years. She also enjoyed gardening and taking care of their family home. With the gift to gab, she often went for walks where she could visit with her neighbors and friends. Above all, Beverley was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother who loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her daughter, Leah (Jasper) Calo; former daughter-in-law, Susie Lemanski; grandchildren, Erica (Christopher) Frye, John (Jen) Drascic and Jeni Drascic; great-grandchildren, Christian, CJ, Garrick, Noah, and Liam; nieces, nephews, other dear relatives & friends.

In addition to her parents, Beverley was preceded in death by her husband, James; beloved son, Jay Dederich; brother, George "Bud" Hansen; sister, Shirley (Tony) DeMato; sisters-in-law, Genevieve (Gilbert) Hansen, Mary (Dick) Luedtke and Mildred (Bob) Braudrick; and brothers-in-law Frank (Marie) and Bob (Mary) Dederich.

During this time of the worldwide pandemic, private family services will be held. Interment will take place in Mound Cemetery. In memory of Beverley, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com