Billie Lenn Johnson
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Billie Lynn Johnson

January 10, 1951 - October 27, 2020

RACINE – Billie Lynn Johnson, 69, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, 4:00pm until 7:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Billie's life and homegoing will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, 11:00am, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Nov
6
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
