Brian T. Gehrke

1934 - 2020

RACINE - Brian Tristan Gehrke, age 86, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence following a battle with lung cancer. He was born in Racine, July 9, 1934, son of the late Glen and Lillian (Nee:Goebel) Gehrke.

Brian graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1952" and then proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 stationed in Missouri, Colorado, Washington State and Alaska - which was his favorite. On June 1, 1957, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Marlene R. Schiefelbein and together they raised 2 children, Diane and David. Brian was employed by Western Publishing for 42 years as an Estimator retiring in 1996. He then worked at the Manheim Auto Auction for 24 years. He often shared that he very much enjoyed his careers and the wonderful friendships made. Brian was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church. He loved the outdoors, car racing and was an avid fisherman and hunter. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. Brian greatly loved and was very proud of his grandchildren, always present to cheer them on at dance recitals, school concerts, plays, scouts, basketball and baseball games. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Marlene; his daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Ken Lehmann; his grandchildren, Maxwell Lehmann and Victoria Lehmann (Steven Walker); in-laws, Ronald (Sherrie) Schiefelbein, Sandra Martin, Diane Folbrecht, Ben Schiefelbein; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sons, David and infant son Joseph.

Due to Covid 19 private funeral services will be held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to St. Lucy's Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Margie and Stan Fortuna, Dolores Woods, Dr. Michael Papp, Dr. Jonathan Thompson and the Froedtert Cancer Team for their loving and compassionate care and support during Brian's illness.

