Callie Tibithia (Nee: Mayfield) Tatum

1937 - 2020

Callie Tibithia (nee: Mayfield) Tatum was born on May 17, 1937, in Ecru, Mississippi to the late Walter B. and Ollie Mae (nee: Ball) Mayfield.

Callie accepted Christ at a young age at Ecru Second Baptist Church in Ecru, MS. She graduated from Pontotoc Attendance Center in 1955. Callie was united in marriage to Prentiss Tatum, Sr. on September 5, 1963. Callie was a faithful member of Kingdom Builders Worship Center, serving under the leadership of Pastors Leon and Debra Brown until the Lord called her home. Callie retired from Durham School Services as an aide after 25 years.

Callie was kind to everybody she knew. She cooked and fed all the neighborhood kids that came to know her. 923 Center Street became a well-known house in the community due to her acts of kindness. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the Game Show Network (Family Feud, Cash Cab, Funny You Should Ask and America Says). Callie loved her hats. She had a hat for every occasion as well as every outfit. Callie had some memorable sayings that we will never forget: "I'm chillin," "Be sweet and kiss my babies," "I can't see it," Something in the milk ain't clean," " That's sad," and she always asked all of us, "Where is your Honey?"

She leaves to cherish her memory, seven children: four sons, Jimmie (Norma) Mayfield, Ronald (Tracy) Tatum, of Racine, WI, Prentiss (Lisa) Tatum Jr. of Coon Rapids, MN, Jerome Tatum of Eden Prairie, MN; three daughters, Pastor Joann Sandlin, of Fort Wayne, IN, Cathy (Carlos) Gamell, and Yolanda (James) Walrup, of Racine, WI; two sisters, Gladys (Hugh) Souter of Racine, WI and Shirley Ware of Ecru, MS; Godsons, Clifford (Hawk) Griffin, and Michael Martin; Goddaughter, Tonia Griffin; special friend, Mary Bowden; 26 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Prentiss Tatum, Sr.; parents, Walter B. and Ollie Mayfield; brother, James Mayfield, and sister Gloris King.

"Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28

A Private Family Celebration will be held in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. The Public Visitation will take place in the chapel on from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com