Carl D. Hellenberg

RACINE - Carl D. Hellenberg, 75, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. His funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva St., on Saturday, November 14th at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor David Gehne officiating. There will be no public visitation. You will be able to meet with the family after the service.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com