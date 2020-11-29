Carl Ralph Hanson

March 20, 1943 - October 29, 2020

Carl Ralph Hanson, 77, went to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Carl was born in Racine, WI on March 20, 1943 to Joseph and Mary (DiChristopher) Hanson, where he spent his school age years and graduated from Horlick High School in 1961. In 1963 Carl went to work for American Honda Motor Company in Racine, and was soon promoted to Assistant Parts Distribution Center Manager in Torrance CA. He was later promoted to Parts Distribution Center Manager and then Acting Western Regional Manager in Portland OR. After marrying Judith Collette, Carl moved to Canby, OR and started a family with the birth of his son Jonah in 1981. He later divorced and married Kathleen (Rugg) Abbott in 1991 and expanded his family with the addition of Kathy's daughter Julie. Carl worked the remainder of his 39 year career with Honda while living in Canby. He retired in 2003 and spent his remaining years wintering in Green Valley, AZ.

Carl enjoyed many activities during his working years and into retirement; woodworking, bird watching, golfing, billiards, hiking, camping, cooking and eating. He drew great enjoyment from the outdoors in the great northwest. But, most importantly, he was a man of God who loved his family and friends. Carl had a kind and generous spirit and a servant's heart. He volunteered countless hours through his church and other community outlets, as well as supporting both friends and strangers in need. Carl will be remembered by most as a gentle soul with a welcoming smile.

Carl is survived by his wife, Kathleen, son Jonah (Jessica) Hanson, daughter Julie (Ryan) Currin, sister Kathryn (Ronald) Neider, brother-in-law Richard Rugg, niece Natalie (Brian) Manthe, nephew William (Lisa) Neider, other relatives and friends, and his two favorite "granddogs" Jasmine and Rocky.

A memorial service for Carl will be held at a later date in both Green Valley, AZ and Canby, OR. Dates, times and locations to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carl's name to ASPCA, your local humane society or American Cancer Society.